Nicusor Dan's Coalition Vision

Romanian centrist politician Nicusor Dan is poised to secure a victory in the presidential run-off, with nearly all votes counted as of Sunday. Dan anticipates that negotiations to form a new government coalition will extend over the course of several weeks.

In an interview with private television channel Digi24, Dan expressed his desire to establish a coalition government. He emphasized the need for inclusivity by integrating all four of the nation's center-right and center-left parliamentary parties in the new government framework.

The potential coalition reflects a strategic effort to unify diverse political factions within Romania, underscoring Dan's commitment to collaborative governance in navigating the country's future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)