Warsaw's Mayor Trzaskowski Takes Lead in Presidential Election

In a closely watched presidential election, Rafal Trzaskowski, the centrist Mayor of Warsaw, emerged as a frontrunner with 31.1% of the votes according to a late poll on Sunday.

Backed by the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), Trzaskowski is competing against Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the nationalist opposition, Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Nawrocki trailed behind with 29.1% of the votes, as earlier exit polls had indicated Trzaskowski's advantage in the race.

