Warsaw's Mayor Trzaskowski Takes Lead in Presidential Election
In the latest presidential election polls, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, representing the Civic Coalition, secured 31.1% of the votes, leading over his rival, Karol Nawrocki from the Law and Justice party, who garnered 29.1%. Trzaskowski's early success was predicted by previous exit polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 03:34 IST
- Country:
- Poland
In a closely watched presidential election, Rafal Trzaskowski, the centrist Mayor of Warsaw, emerged as a frontrunner with 31.1% of the votes according to a late poll on Sunday.
Backed by the ruling Civic Coalition (KO), Trzaskowski is competing against Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the nationalist opposition, Law and Justice (PiS) party.
Nawrocki trailed behind with 29.1% of the votes, as earlier exit polls had indicated Trzaskowski's advantage in the race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement