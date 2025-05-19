Global Leaders Urge Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict

In a critical discussion on Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conversed with leaders from the U.S., Italy, France, and Germany about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for a significant call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the leaders highlighted the urgency for an unconditional ceasefire, urging Putin to engage in peace talks earnestly. Sanctions remain on the table should Russia fail to engage seriously, the spokesperson indicated.

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy openly criticized Moscow's approach after the recent talks with Ukraine ended abruptly, with Trump suggesting no progress could occur until a direct meeting with Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)