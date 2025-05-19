Left Menu

Biden Faces New Health Battle Amid Medical Diagnosis

Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. His office confirmed the diagnosis on Sunday, adding that the cancer appears hormone-sensitive. Biden's health history has been under scrutiny during and after his presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 04:19 IST
Biden Faces New Health Battle Amid Medical Diagnosis
cancer

In a significant health update, former U.S. President Joe Biden, aged 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, as per a statement from his office on Sunday.

Biden's office noted that the cancer, while aggressive, appears to be hormone-sensitive, offering hope for effective management. The diagnosis comes amid heightened scrutiny of Biden's health, which has been a point of concern during his presidency and subsequently.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, despite ongoing tensions with Biden, extended his sympathies alongside his wife, Melania, wishing Biden a swift recovery via his social media platform. This diagnosis revives discussions around Biden's age and health, especially after ending his reelection bid abruptly last July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025