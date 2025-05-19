Biden Faces New Health Battle Amid Medical Diagnosis
Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. His office confirmed the diagnosis on Sunday, adding that the cancer appears hormone-sensitive. Biden's health history has been under scrutiny during and after his presidency.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump, despite ongoing tensions with Biden, extended his sympathies alongside his wife, Melania, wishing Biden a swift recovery via his social media platform. This diagnosis revives discussions around Biden's age and health, especially after ending his reelection bid abruptly last July.
(With inputs from agencies.)