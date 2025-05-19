Biden Faces New Health Battle Amid Medical Diagnosis

In a significant health update, former U.S. President Joe Biden, aged 82, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, as per a statement from his office on Sunday.

Biden's office noted that the cancer, while aggressive, appears to be hormone-sensitive, offering hope for effective management. The diagnosis comes amid heightened scrutiny of Biden's health, which has been a point of concern during his presidency and subsequently.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, despite ongoing tensions with Biden, extended his sympathies alongside his wife, Melania, wishing Biden a swift recovery via his social media platform. This diagnosis revives discussions around Biden's age and health, especially after ending his reelection bid abruptly last July.

(With inputs from agencies.)