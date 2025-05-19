Republicans Scramble to Revive Tax Cut and Border Security Bill

In an unexpected turn of events, Republicans are working diligently to revive a major tax cut and border security package following an initial setback. Speaker Mike Johnson is leading the effort after the measure was blocked during a committee vote.

Concerns over federal budget deficits were at the forefront as five Republicans joined Democratic members in halting the bill. Prominent Republicans expressed fear over the potential financial impact as the package entails expansive spending without immediate cost offsets.

Despite former President Donald Trump's call for unity, the bill poses significant fiscal challenges, potentially increasing the national debt by $3.3 trillion over a decade. GOP lawmakers are striving to address these issues before the bill reaches the Senate.

