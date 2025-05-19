Mamata Banerjee's Northern Bengal Tour: A Strategic Visit
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee embarks on a tour of the northern districts of the state, meeting with industrialists and attending administrative reviews. The visit includes stops in Siliguri, Fulbari, and Uttarkanya, with a focus on regional development and security enhancements amid her presence.
19-05-2025
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to kick off a tour of the state's northern districts this Monday, according to officials.
The itinerary includes several meetings, notably with industrial leaders, highlighting her strategic focus on regional development. Banerjee will touch down at Bagdogra airport near Siliguri for her first meeting upon arrival.
On Tuesday, she will engage in a public program at Fulbari Videocon Ground, followed by an administrative review with district officers on Wednesday. Banerjee's tour will conclude with her return to Kolkata on Thursday, amid heightened security in Siliguri.
