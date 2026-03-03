Left Menu

Siliguri's Festival of Colours: Unity Amidst Political Discord

In Siliguri, the festival of Dol Jatra showcased unity between political adversaries as TMC Mayor Gautam Deb and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh exchanged greetings. Amidst election tensions, they emphasized community harmony through the festival. However, political disputes continue, with TMC and BJP leaders exchanging criticisms over women's safety in the state.

Updated: 03-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:35 IST
In the backdrop of intense political rivalry ahead of West Bengal's assembly polls, an unexpected camaraderie unfolded in Siliguri during the festival of Dol Jatra. The city's Mayor, Gautam Deb from TMC, and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, shared greetings and smeared 'gulaal', symbolizing a rare moment of unity amidst the acrimony.

The festival, celebrated on Dol Purnima, saw people across the state embrace the spirit of harmony, with Mayor Deb expressing a desire for a united Siliguri. Ghosh echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that political differences should not overshadow communal cohesion.

Despite festival cheer, political tensions persisted. BJP's Agnimitra Paul critiqued the state government's track record on women's safety, prompting a retort from TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accused BJP of propagating a negative narrative about Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

