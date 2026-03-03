Siliguri's Festival of Colours: Unity Amidst Political Discord
In Siliguri, the festival of Dol Jatra showcased unity between political adversaries as TMC Mayor Gautam Deb and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh exchanged greetings. Amidst election tensions, they emphasized community harmony through the festival. However, political disputes continue, with TMC and BJP leaders exchanging criticisms over women's safety in the state.
- Country:
- India
In the backdrop of intense political rivalry ahead of West Bengal's assembly polls, an unexpected camaraderie unfolded in Siliguri during the festival of Dol Jatra. The city's Mayor, Gautam Deb from TMC, and BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, shared greetings and smeared 'gulaal', symbolizing a rare moment of unity amidst the acrimony.
The festival, celebrated on Dol Purnima, saw people across the state embrace the spirit of harmony, with Mayor Deb expressing a desire for a united Siliguri. Ghosh echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that political differences should not overshadow communal cohesion.
Despite festival cheer, political tensions persisted. BJP's Agnimitra Paul critiqued the state government's track record on women's safety, prompting a retort from TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accused BJP of propagating a negative narrative about Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress releases first list of 42 candidates for Assam Assembly polls.
Congress Legislature Party leader in Assam Debabrata Saikia to contest upcoming state Assembly polls from Nazira seat.
Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi to contest upcoming state Assembly polls from Jorhat seat.
Dispute Over Adjudicated Electoral Entries Sparks Controversy in West Bengal
Left Front Challenges Electoral Discrepancy in West Bengal