Poland's Presidential Race Heads to Heated Runoff

The presidential election in Poland advances to a second round as Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki take the lead. The electoral commission's near-complete results show their dominance in 13 of 16 provinces, with Trzaskowski slightly ahead in the initial exit polls.

Updated: 19-05-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:44 IST
Poland's presidential election is set for a second round showdown between two prominent candidates. Centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and nationalist Karol Nawrocki have emerged as the leaders in the contest, according to near-complete data released by the electoral commission early Monday.

Data from 99.7% of voting districts, made available by the electoral body PKW, reveals that Trzaskowski and Nawrocki are substantially ahead in 13 out of the 16 provinces. However, the commission has yet to disclose a final consolidated result.

An Ipsos exit poll from the first round of voting shows Trzaskowski leading with 31.2% of the ballots, while Nawrocki follows closely with 29.7%, setting the stage for an intense runoff scheduled for June 1.

