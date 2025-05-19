TMC Vows Support Against Terrorism, Insists on Party Autonomy in Delegation
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the party’s support for the Indian government's anti-terrorism efforts while asserting their right to choose representatives in diplomatic initiatives. The TMC has clarified it is not boycotting Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its non-political stance amidst global diplomatic activities against terrorism.
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the Indian government in its fight against terrorism. At the same time, Banerjee underscored that decisions on which party members participate in diplomatic missions should remain within the party's jurisdiction.
Banerjee clarified that the TMC is not boycotting Operation Sindoor — a diplomatic mission designed to counteract Pakistan-based terrorism — and criticized any politicization of national security matters. He insisted that party autonomy should be respected in selecting delegation members.
Meanwhile, TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh stated that foreign policy is a government domain, expressing solidarity with the armed forces. Although the TMC has opted out of the multi-party initiative, it continues to support India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, reflected in Operation Sindoor's strategic global outreach.
