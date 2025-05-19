Left Menu

TMC Vows Support Against Terrorism, Insists on Party Autonomy in Delegation

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the party’s support for the Indian government's anti-terrorism efforts while asserting their right to choose representatives in diplomatic initiatives. The TMC has clarified it is not boycotting Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its non-political stance amidst global diplomatic activities against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:02 IST
TMC Vows Support Against Terrorism, Insists on Party Autonomy in Delegation
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the Indian government in its fight against terrorism. At the same time, Banerjee underscored that decisions on which party members participate in diplomatic missions should remain within the party's jurisdiction.

Banerjee clarified that the TMC is not boycotting Operation Sindoor — a diplomatic mission designed to counteract Pakistan-based terrorism — and criticized any politicization of national security matters. He insisted that party autonomy should be respected in selecting delegation members.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh stated that foreign policy is a government domain, expressing solidarity with the armed forces. Although the TMC has opted out of the multi-party initiative, it continues to support India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, reflected in Operation Sindoor's strategic global outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025