TMC Vows Support Against Terrorism, Insists on Party Autonomy in Delegation

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the Indian government in its fight against terrorism. At the same time, Banerjee underscored that decisions on which party members participate in diplomatic missions should remain within the party's jurisdiction.

Banerjee clarified that the TMC is not boycotting Operation Sindoor — a diplomatic mission designed to counteract Pakistan-based terrorism — and criticized any politicization of national security matters. He insisted that party autonomy should be respected in selecting delegation members.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh stated that foreign policy is a government domain, expressing solidarity with the armed forces. Although the TMC has opted out of the multi-party initiative, it continues to support India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, reflected in Operation Sindoor's strategic global outreach.

