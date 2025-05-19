Left Menu

Britain and EU Forge Youth Mobility Deal Amidst Brexit Reset

Britain and the EU have agreed on working towards a 'balanced youth experience' scheme, facilitating young people's mobility across the continent. The scheme includes provisions for work, study, and travel visas. This initiative is part of a broader reset of UK's ties with the EU after Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain and the European Union have reached a preliminary agreement to streamline youth mobility across the continent, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Monday.

The proposed 'balanced youth experience' scheme would enable young individuals from both Britain and the EU to work, study, volunteer, or travel in each other's countries for a specified period, as stated in the document. The European Commission and the UK aim to mutually design a visa path, balancing the number of participants to ensure wide acceptance.

This initiative signals a significant shift in the UK-EU relationship post-Brexit, addressing trade, defense, and other critical matters. Despite previous UK government rejections, citing restored free movement concerns, the deal could face political opposition, notably from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, while negotiations continue on student participation caps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

