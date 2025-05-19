Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Rival Parties Amid Bihar's Political Tensions

In a caustic critique delivered from Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), accusing them of failing to address the needs of Bihar's populace. He stated, "BJP and JDU have nothing to do with Bihar and Biharis. They show no concern for essential issues like education, health, income, and irrigation, focusing instead on criticizing Lalu Prasad Yadav and myself incessantly."

In contrast, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan countered these assertions, emphasizing that there is "no vacancy" for a new Chief Minister in Bihar, pledging support for Nitish Kumar to helm a robust NDA government post the Assembly election. Paswan's statement followed closely on the heels of significant political maneuvers as former Union Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh dissolved his party, Aap Sabki Awaz, merging it with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

These developments come as Bihar gears up for a pivotal electoral contest in October and November. The state witnesses an electoral face-off between the NDA, comprising BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aiming to retain power, and the INDIA Bloc challenging the current administration under Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)