Minister Chirag Paswan Fights False Narratives in Food Processing Sector

Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan addresses misinformation spread by influencers claiming processed food is harmful, urging a collective effort to counteract negative narratives at ANVESH-2026. He emphasizes the importance of ready-to-eat products for modern lifestyles and advocates for a unified industry response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, called out social media influencers for spreading misinformation about processed foods, which he claims is hindering the sector's growth.

In his address at ANVESH-2026, Paswan highlighted the global challenge of countering false narratives online, asserting the significance of processed foods in modern lifestyles.

He emphasized the need for industry leaders to collaboratively tackle misleading information and leverage influencers positively, framing this as essential for the industry's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

