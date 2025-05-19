GOP Navigates Internal Struggles to Advance Trump's Tax Bill
Republicans in the House seek to pass President Trump's tax bill amid internal disagreements over spending cuts and tax breaks. The narrowly advanced bill faces modifications in the Senate and potential political fallout as moderate and hardline conservatives clash over the direction and details of the legislation.
Republicans controlling the U.S. House of Representatives are aiming to advance President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax bill, despite internal conflicts over spending cuts and tax breaks that could undermine their slim majority.
The bill, stalled for days, was unexpectedly progressed during a rare Sunday night gathering of the House Budget Committee, aided by four hardline conservatives pressing for greater spending cuts in negotiations with Republican leaders and White House officials.
House Speaker Mike Johnson is advocating for the bill's swift passage ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, with potential Senate amendments posing further challenges. Republicans remain divided over spending cuts, particularly regarding Medicaid and green tax credits, amid rising U.S. debt concerns.
