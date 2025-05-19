Starmer Labels Gaza Crisis 'Intolerable': UK’s Coordinated Response

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling the situation 'intolerable' in remarks made on Monday. The UK government, he revealed, is actively working with international allies to devise a coordinated response.

In a press briefing, Starmer expressed the gravity of the crisis, highlighting the challenges it poses and the need for immediate action. His description of the scenario as 'really serious, unacceptable, intolerable' underscores the urgency for cohesive international efforts.

This initiative underscores the UK's commitment to collaborating with global leaders in addressing the crisis, aiming for a unified approach to mitigate the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)