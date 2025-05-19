Romania's Centrist Shift: Nicusor Dan's Political Victory

In a decisive win hailed by European leaders, Nicusor Dan triumphed in Romania's presidential election against eurosceptic contender George Simion, alleviating fears of a hard-right shift.

Dan, a mathematician and Bucharest's mayor, secured 54% of the vote, emphasizing commitments to NATO and European integration in his victory statement.

As the leu strengthened and markets rebounded, Dan engaged in talks with key leaders like NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and President Emmanuel Macron, underscoring Romania's alignment with the European mainstream.

The unexpected support for Simion had prior caused political instability, culminating in the breakup of the pro-Western coalition, yet Dan's victory stabilized the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)