White House Calls for Republican Unity on Tax Bill

The White House is urging all Republican members of Congress to unite in support of President Donald Trump's comprehensive tax bill. This comes after the bill received approval from a critical congressional committee. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt emphasized the necessity of Republican unity.

The White House intensified its push on Monday for Republican lawmakers to back President Donald Trump's expansive tax reform bill. The call for solidarity follows the bill's endorsement by a major congressional committee over the weekend.

In a statement delivered on Monday, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt highlighted the critical importance of uniting the Republican ranks behind the bill, describing it as "absolutely essential."

The administration's appeal aims to consolidate support amid the ongoing debates within Congress, focusing on achieving cohesive party backing for the proposed tax changes.

