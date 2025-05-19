Scindia's Surprise Cleanup: A Minister Takes Action
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia surprised everyone by cleaning a dusty post office during an unplanned inspection in Madhya Pradesh. Visiting the Isagarh post office, he noticed dirt and disorganization and took action by picking up a broom. He urged staff to maintain cleanliness and discipline.
In a surprising turn of events, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made headlines when he personally cleaned a dusty post office during an unannounced inspection near Guna, Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
During his three-day tour of the Shivpuri-Ashoknagar region, Scindia visited the Isagarh post office, approximately 65 km from Guna. Observing the disarray, he questioned staff about their cleanliness protocols.
Unsatisfied with the responses, the Minister took matters into his own hands, literally, by picking up a broom and tidying up the office himself. Scindia called on the staff to ensure regular maintenance of the premises, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and discipline.
