Putin Signals Willingness to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to work toward ending the Ukraine conflict. During a call with US President Donald Trump, Putin emphasized the necessity of compromises between Russia and Ukraine to satisfy all involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:35 IST
In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's readiness to work towards ending the ongoing fighting in Ukraine. This statement followed a detailed two-hour phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Putin stressed the importance of reaching agreements that accommodate the interests of all parties involved in the conflict. The call signals a potential diplomatic opening in the protracted crisis.

Both leaders discussed potential compromises necessary for Russia and Ukraine to attain a peaceful resolution, underscoring the pressing need for diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

