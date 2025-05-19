Putin Signals Willingness to Resolve Ukraine Conflict

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow's readiness to work towards ending the ongoing fighting in Ukraine. This statement followed a detailed two-hour phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Putin stressed the importance of reaching agreements that accommodate the interests of all parties involved in the conflict. The call signals a potential diplomatic opening in the protracted crisis.

Both leaders discussed potential compromises necessary for Russia and Ukraine to attain a peaceful resolution, underscoring the pressing need for diplomatic engagement.

