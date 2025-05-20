European Leaders Rally for Increased Sanctions on Russia

European leaders, following a briefing from U.S. President Donald Trump, have decided to escalate sanctions against Russia. The briefing detailed Trump's discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump's call with Putin and subsequent discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Finland, and the European Union, sought to forge a path to ceasefire negotiations in the three-year-old conflict. However, Trump secured no significant concessions from Putin during the call.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe and the U.S. are united in backing Ukraine, agreeing to increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions. Despite this stance, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov indicated that no timeline for a ceasefire was discussed, though Trump emphasized a desire for swift agreements.

