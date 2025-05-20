Complex Path to Moscow-Kyiv Peace Talks

Moscow and Kyiv are embarking on a challenging journey towards drafting a unified peace and ceasefire memorandum, with no fixed deadlines, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The process involves both Russian and Ukrainian teams creating and exchanging draft documents, followed by complex negotiations to reach an agreement. Peskov stressed the importance of not rushing, citing that 'the devil is in the details.'

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in diplomatic dialogues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump's efforts aim to expedite ceasefire talks amid the ongoing three-year conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)