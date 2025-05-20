Left Menu

Complex Path to Moscow-Kyiv Peace Talks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the development of a peace and ceasefire memorandum between Moscow and Kyiv will be a complex process with no fixed deadline. Draft documents will be exchanged between the two sides, followed by intricate negotiations to create a unified text.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 04:34 IST
Complex Path to Moscow-Kyiv Peace Talks

Moscow and Kyiv are embarking on a challenging journey towards drafting a unified peace and ceasefire memorandum, with no fixed deadlines, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

The process involves both Russian and Ukrainian teams creating and exchanging draft documents, followed by complex negotiations to reach an agreement. Peskov stressed the importance of not rushing, citing that 'the devil is in the details.'

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in diplomatic dialogues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Trump's efforts aim to expedite ceasefire talks amid the ongoing three-year conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025