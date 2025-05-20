Political Tensions in Venezuela: Flight Ban Amid Alleged Destabilization Plot

In a heightened political move, Venezuela has ceased incoming flights from Colombia following the detention of more than 30 individuals accused of plotting to destabilize the country prior to the upcoming election. Authorities claim the group planned to plant explosives at embassies and other facilities.

The action coincides with a report from the Organization of American States, highlighting severe human rights violations under the current Venezuelan regime. Despite the flight ban, Colombia asserts that air travel will resume immediately after the election as communicated by Venezuelan officials.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello has implicated foreign nationals and Venezuelans, some connected to the opposition, in these plots. Allegations extend to participants being linked to drug trafficking organizations, further deepening the political crisis in the country.

