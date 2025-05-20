From Real Estate to Diplomacy: Charles Kushner's Controversial Path
The Senate has confirmed Charles Kushner, former real estate developer and father-in-law to Jared Kushner, as U.S. ambassador to France. Known for his contentious past and recent pardon by Donald Trump, Kushner pledges to strengthen U.S.-France ties amid global political strains, emphasizing economic and defense partnerships.
- Country:
- United States
In a move that has garnered significant attention, the Senate confirmed Charles Kushner as the new U.S. ambassador to France. This decision comes despite Kushner's controversial past, including a criminal conviction and subsequent pardon by former President Donald Trump.
Kushner, who is best known as a real estate magnate and father-in-law to Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, aims to reinforce economic and defense ties between the U.S. and France amidst the backdrop of strained transatlantic relations.
Kushner's approval was met with criticism and support, with Senator Cory Booker backing his bid, citing Kushner's charitable work overshadowing his past convictions. Despite skepticism from some lawmakers, Kushner vows to enhance U.S.-European relationships and tackle contemporary challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Strengthens Economic Ties at 58th ADB Annual Meeting in Milan
India and UK Seal Historic Free Trade Deal, Bolstering Economic Ties
PM Modi, PM Starmer agreed expanding India-UK economic ties remain a cornerstone of increasingly robust, multifaceted partnership: Statement.
Historic Free Trade Deal: Britain and India Forge Economic Ties
Landmark India-UK Trade Pact to Boost Economic Ties