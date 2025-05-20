From Real Estate to Diplomacy: Charles Kushner's Controversial Path

In a move that has garnered significant attention, the Senate confirmed Charles Kushner as the new U.S. ambassador to France. This decision comes despite Kushner's controversial past, including a criminal conviction and subsequent pardon by former President Donald Trump.

Kushner, who is best known as a real estate magnate and father-in-law to Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, aims to reinforce economic and defense ties between the U.S. and France amidst the backdrop of strained transatlantic relations.

Kushner's approval was met with criticism and support, with Senator Cory Booker backing his bid, citing Kushner's charitable work overshadowing his past convictions. Despite skepticism from some lawmakers, Kushner vows to enhance U.S.-European relationships and tackle contemporary challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)