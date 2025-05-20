Hungary's Bold Withdrawal: Challenging the ICC's Influence

Hungary's legislative body voted on Tuesday to commence a year-long withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a decision the government justified by saying the court has taken a political turn.

The announcement comes in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, unperturbed by an ICC arrest warrant issued against him. The ICC, established over 20 years ago, is tasked with prosecuting those charged with serious international crimes.

The controversy arises as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban argues that the ICC is no longer impartial, accusing it of political bias. Hungary, a founding ICC member, approved the withdrawal, which will officially begin after a written notice is sent to the UN Secretary-General.

(With inputs from agencies.)