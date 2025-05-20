Left Menu

Hungary's Bold Withdrawal: Challenging the ICC's Influence

Hungary's parliament has approved a bill to initiate a year-long process to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing its transformation into a politically influenced body. This move coincides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, as he faces an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:33 IST
Hungary's Bold Withdrawal: Challenging the ICC's Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary's legislative body voted on Tuesday to commence a year-long withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a decision the government justified by saying the court has taken a political turn.

The announcement comes in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, unperturbed by an ICC arrest warrant issued against him. The ICC, established over 20 years ago, is tasked with prosecuting those charged with serious international crimes.

The controversy arises as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban argues that the ICC is no longer impartial, accusing it of political bias. Hungary, a founding ICC member, approved the withdrawal, which will officially begin after a written notice is sent to the UN Secretary-General.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025