Hungary's Bold Withdrawal: Challenging the ICC's Influence
Hungary's parliament has approved a bill to initiate a year-long process to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), citing its transformation into a politically influenced body. This move coincides with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, as he faces an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.
Hungary's legislative body voted on Tuesday to commence a year-long withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a decision the government justified by saying the court has taken a political turn.
The announcement comes in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, unperturbed by an ICC arrest warrant issued against him. The ICC, established over 20 years ago, is tasked with prosecuting those charged with serious international crimes.
The controversy arises as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban argues that the ICC is no longer impartial, accusing it of political bias. Hungary, a founding ICC member, approved the withdrawal, which will officially begin after a written notice is sent to the UN Secretary-General.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fed Faces Political Pressure: Key Interest Rate Decision Looms
Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship and Controversies Stir Political Waters
Political Firestorm in Assam: Sarma's Alleged Remarks Spark Outrage
Political Barbs Fly Post-Pahalgam Attack
Sambit Patra's Mission in Manipur: Bridging Peace Amid Political Tumult