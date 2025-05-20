Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Abhishek Banerjee's Key Role for Trinamool Congress

Abhishek Banerjee is set to represent the Trinamool Congress in upcoming all-party delegations concerning Operation Sindoor. Sources have revealed his prominent role in these crucial discussions, highlighting his significance within the party and the operation itself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:04 IST
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Banerjee has been chosen to represent the Trinamool Congress in all-party delegations related to Operation Sindoor, according to sources.

This development places Banerjee at the forefront of significant political discussions, underscoring his growing influence within the party.

Operation Sindoor is poised to draw attention on a national scale, highlighting the strategic roles of party representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

