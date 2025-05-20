Operation Sindoor: Abhishek Banerjee's Key Role for Trinamool Congress
Abhishek Banerjee is set to represent the Trinamool Congress in upcoming all-party delegations concerning Operation Sindoor. Sources have revealed his prominent role in these crucial discussions, highlighting his significance within the party and the operation itself.
This development places Banerjee at the forefront of significant political discussions, underscoring his growing influence within the party.
Operation Sindoor is poised to draw attention on a national scale, highlighting the strategic roles of party representatives.
