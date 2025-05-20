Left Menu

Kejriwal Critiques 75 Years of Hindu-Muslim Politics

Arvind Kejriwal criticizes mainstream Indian political parties for perpetuating Hindu-Muslim politics, which he claims is the root cause of the nation's issues like lack of food and education. He launched ASAP, AAP's student wing, while alleging education system destruction and power cuts under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:07 IST
politics
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the Hindu-Muslim politics practiced by prominent parties over the past 75 years, attributing it as the root cause of India's persistent issues.

At the launch of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), Kejriwal vehemently accused the BJP of dismantling Delhi's education system.

Addressing the country's challenges, Kejriwal emphasized that political focus on communal issues detracts from essential needs like food and education, while promising student cultural groups under ASAP across India's colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

