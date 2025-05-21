EU Considers Reviewing Ties with Israel Amid Gaza Crisis
The European Union is reviewing its political and economic agreement with Israel due to ongoing humanitarian concerns in Gaza. A proposal by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp gained support from 17 EU members. Israeli operations in Gaza have been criticized for worsening the situation, despite Israel's defense rationale.
Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, the European Union is considering a comprehensive review of its political and economic pact with Israel. This decision emerged after EU foreign ministers convened in Brussels, where a 'strong majority' backed the notion, citing the dire humanitarian crisis in the enclave.
Driving this initiative is Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, whose proposal highlights concerns about Israel's adherence to a human rights agreement. The ongoing military operations by Israel, aiming to dismantle Hamas, have faced mounting international scrutiny over inadequate humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Israeli officials, however, have rebuffed the EU's stance, arguing that such critiques misinterpret Israel's defensive actions following recent attacks by Hamas. Meanwhile, divisions persist within the EU, with some members like Hungary obstructing sanctions on Israeli settlers, while others emphasize the need for diplomatic discussions under existing agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
