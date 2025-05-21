Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Assam CM Sarma Clashes with Congress' Gogoi Over Pakistan Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for comparing his visit to Pakistan with those of senior BJP leaders. Sarma alleged Gogoi has ties to Pakistan's ISI, a claim Gogoi refutes, stating his visit was documented and known to the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dergaon | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:42 IST
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has openly criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for likening his diplomatic trip to Pakistan to the visits of high-profile BJP leaders. Sarma labeled the comparison as misguided.

Gogoi defended his visit, arguing that the Indian government was fully aware and had sanctioned it. He asserted he had no hidden agenda, as suggested by his Indian peers.

Sarma claimed Gogoi's ties with Pakistan's ISI were under scrutiny, vowing to present evidence by September 10. Gogoi continues to dismiss these accusations as politically motivated smearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

