Political Turmoil: Assam CM Sarma Clashes with Congress' Gogoi Over Pakistan Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has openly criticized Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for likening his diplomatic trip to Pakistan to the visits of high-profile BJP leaders. Sarma labeled the comparison as misguided.

Gogoi defended his visit, arguing that the Indian government was fully aware and had sanctioned it. He asserted he had no hidden agenda, as suggested by his Indian peers.

Sarma claimed Gogoi's ties with Pakistan's ISI were under scrutiny, vowing to present evidence by September 10. Gogoi continues to dismiss these accusations as politically motivated smearing.

