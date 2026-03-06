Left Menu

Europol warns Iran crisis raises threat of terror, extremism and cyberattacks

The Middle East conflict will have "immediate ​repercussions" for European Union security with an ​increased threat of terrorism, ‌serious and ​organised crime as well as violent extremism and cyberattacks, European police body Europol told Spanish news agency EFE on ‌Thursday.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-03-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 01:07 IST
The Middle East conflict will have "immediate ​repercussions" for European Union security with an ​increased threat of terrorism, ‌serious and ​organised crime as well as violent extremism and cyberattacks, European police body Europol told Spanish news agency EFE on ‌Thursday. Europol spokesman Jan Op Gen Oorth said he expected to see more cyberattacks against European infrastructure and an increase in online fraud using increasingly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence and exploiting ‌the flurry of information swirling about the conflict online, EFE reported.

Groups linked to ‌Iran could seek to carry out "destabilising activities" within the EU, he added, referring to groups linked to the so-called Axis of Resistance, the network of anti-American and Israeli Shi'ite militias in countries including Iraq, Lebanon ⁠and ​Yemen. These could ⁠include terrorist attacks, intimidation campaigns, terrorist financing and cybercrime. "The level of terrorist threat and violent extremism in ⁠EU territory is considered high," he told the news agency.

The terror threat could be heightened by ​individuals acting alone or small cells acting on their own initiative, he ⁠said. "The rapid spread of polarising content on the internet can accelerate short-term radicalisation processes among diaspora communities within ⁠the ​EU and other individuals," he said.

Europol did not immediately return a Reuters request for comment on the reported statements. Iran and Israel on Thursday were exchanging ⁠fire on a sixth day of war after Israel and the United States launched ⁠joint air strikes on ⁠Iran on the weekend. So far the attacks have killed more than 1,000 people including Iran's Supreme Leader, prompted Iran to ‌attack neighbours ‌including Qatar and UAE along with energy shipments. (Reporting ​by Aislinn Laing)

