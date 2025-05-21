Left Menu

Afghanistan's Commitment: A New Era of Sino-Afghan Relations

The Taliban interim government assured China that Afghanistan will not permit any activities against China on its soil. Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister expressed desire to strengthen security cooperation with China, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations. China's diplomatic relations and support for Afghanistan's stability were reiterated.

The Taliban interim government has pledged to China that Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used for activities detrimental to China. This assurance was made by Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during a meeting with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.

Muttaqi emphasized Afghanistan's desire to bolster security cooperation with China, aiming to combat violent crimes and protect China's interests within Afghanistan. The meeting highlighted China's ongoing diplomatic engagement and support for Afghanistan under the Taliban's rule, following their rise to power in 2021.

Reaffirming long-standing ties, Muttaqi reassured Wang of Afghanistan's alignment with Beijing's foreign policy, including commitment to the one-China principle. Noting the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Wang commended Afghanistan's stance, reiterating China's respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty and the goal of achieving enduring peace and stability.

