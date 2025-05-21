Afghanistan's Commitment: A New Era of Sino-Afghan Relations
The Taliban interim government assured China that Afghanistan will not permit any activities against China on its soil. Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister expressed desire to strengthen security cooperation with China, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations. China's diplomatic relations and support for Afghanistan's stability were reiterated.
- Country:
- China
The Taliban interim government has pledged to China that Afghanistan will not allow its territory to be used for activities detrimental to China. This assurance was made by Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during a meeting with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.
Muttaqi emphasized Afghanistan's desire to bolster security cooperation with China, aiming to combat violent crimes and protect China's interests within Afghanistan. The meeting highlighted China's ongoing diplomatic engagement and support for Afghanistan under the Taliban's rule, following their rise to power in 2021.
Reaffirming long-standing ties, Muttaqi reassured Wang of Afghanistan's alignment with Beijing's foreign policy, including commitment to the one-China principle. Noting the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Wang commended Afghanistan's stance, reiterating China's respect for Afghanistan's sovereignty and the goal of achieving enduring peace and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- China
- Afghanistan
- security
- cooperation
- diplomatic
- stability
- Beijing
- Wakhan
- ETIM
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Balancing Act: UNSC's Quiet Resolve Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Strengthening Ties Through AI: Taiwan's Diplomatic and Trade Mission to Texas
India Halts Indus Treaty in Diplomatic Push Post-Pahalgam Attack
Diplomatic Dialogue: Macron Meets Syria's President
Putin Mediates US-Iran Talks: A Step Towards Diplomatic Progress