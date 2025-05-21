Operation Sindoor: Bravery and Precision of Indian Soldiers Lauded
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, a significant anti-terror mission. At a senior citizens' event, Singh also discussed Lucknow's development initiatives, including a semiconductor plant and circular train system, highlighting strategic growth marked by recent military accomplishments.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the courage and precision displayed by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, marking it as India's largest anti-terror operation. This showcase of military prowess sends a strong message against terrorism globally.
Speaking at a Senior Citizens' Dialogue in Triveni Nagar, Singh expressed gratitude to senior BJP veterans, emphasizing their role in maintaining community ties. The event was attended by significant political figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others.
Singh outlined major developmental plans for Lucknow, acknowledging existing gaps but promising advancements like a semiconductor facility and a circular train system. He highlighted these as part of a broader strategic vision for the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I salute bravery of our armed forces: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.
Operation Sindoor: Honoring Bravery Beyond Borders
Prime Minister Modi's Tribute to Maharana Pratap: A Beacon for Bravery
HCL-Foxconn semiconductor plant to manufacture 20,000 wafers per month: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
I have come here to pay homage to your bravery: PM Modi to IAF personnel at Adampur Air Base.