Operation Sindoor: Bravery and Precision of Indian Soldiers Lauded

In a recent address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the courage and precision displayed by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, marking it as India's largest anti-terror operation. This showcase of military prowess sends a strong message against terrorism globally.

Speaking at a Senior Citizens' Dialogue in Triveni Nagar, Singh expressed gratitude to senior BJP veterans, emphasizing their role in maintaining community ties. The event was attended by significant political figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others.

Singh outlined major developmental plans for Lucknow, acknowledging existing gaps but promising advancements like a semiconductor facility and a circular train system. He highlighted these as part of a broader strategic vision for the city.

