Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Bravery and Precision of Indian Soldiers Lauded

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, a significant anti-terror mission. At a senior citizens' event, Singh also discussed Lucknow's development initiatives, including a semiconductor plant and circular train system, highlighting strategic growth marked by recent military accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:11 IST
Operation Sindoor: Bravery and Precision of Indian Soldiers Lauded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the courage and precision displayed by Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, marking it as India's largest anti-terror operation. This showcase of military prowess sends a strong message against terrorism globally.

Speaking at a Senior Citizens' Dialogue in Triveni Nagar, Singh expressed gratitude to senior BJP veterans, emphasizing their role in maintaining community ties. The event was attended by significant political figures, including Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others.

Singh outlined major developmental plans for Lucknow, acknowledging existing gaps but promising advancements like a semiconductor facility and a circular train system. He highlighted these as part of a broader strategic vision for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025