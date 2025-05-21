Macron's Response to Alleged Political Islam Threat

President Emmanuel Macron called a meeting with senior ministers on Wednesday to discuss a state-commissioned report alleging the Muslim Brotherhood's covert operations are challenging France's secular principles.

The report advises action against what it describes as 'political Islam's' gradual encroachment, posing risks to social unity, as France grapples with increased pressure from a resurgent far-right opposition and debates over Islamist separatism.

With over 6 million Muslims in France, the controversy continues as civic rights groups argue that the government is increasingly restricting religious freedoms, citing crackdowns on Muslim institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)