Macron's Response to Alleged Political Islam Threat

President Macron convened ministers to address a report accusing the Muslim Brotherhood of undermining France's secular values. The report highlights a threat to social cohesion and calls for action. Macron plans measures to limit foreign influence over Muslim entities and addresses Islamist separatism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:46 IST
President Emmanuel Macron called a meeting with senior ministers on Wednesday to discuss a state-commissioned report alleging the Muslim Brotherhood's covert operations are challenging France's secular principles.

The report advises action against what it describes as 'political Islam's' gradual encroachment, posing risks to social unity, as France grapples with increased pressure from a resurgent far-right opposition and debates over Islamist separatism.

With over 6 million Muslims in France, the controversy continues as civic rights groups argue that the government is increasingly restricting religious freedoms, citing crackdowns on Muslim institutions.

