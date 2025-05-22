Trump Claims Trade Settled India-Pakistan Conflict

In a bold claim, US President Donald Trump reiterated on Wednesday that he had 'settled' the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, attributing the resolution to trade discussions led by his administration.

During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump recounted talks with both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as a 'great guy,' and Pakistani officials. He suggested that the situation, which had escalated to military exchanges, was defused through US intervention.

This international mediation effort culminated in a ceasefire on May 10, following several days of aggressive cross-border missile and drone strikes between the two South Asian nations. Trump announced that after a 'long night' of US-brokered negotiations, India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate halt in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)