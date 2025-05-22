Left Menu

Trump Claims Trade Settled India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump asserted that he resolved the recent India-Pakistan conflict through trade negotiations. He mentioned discussions with leaders from both nations, asserting peace through a trade agreement. After a series of US-mediated talks, both countries agreed to a ceasefire following intense military confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:30 IST
Trump Claims Trade Settled India-Pakistan Conflict
Donald Trump

In a bold claim, US President Donald Trump reiterated on Wednesday that he had 'settled' the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, attributing the resolution to trade discussions led by his administration.

During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump recounted talks with both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as a 'great guy,' and Pakistani officials. He suggested that the situation, which had escalated to military exchanges, was defused through US intervention.

This international mediation effort culminated in a ceasefire on May 10, following several days of aggressive cross-border missile and drone strikes between the two South Asian nations. Trump announced that after a 'long night' of US-brokered negotiations, India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate halt in hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025