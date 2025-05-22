Trump Claims Trade Settled India-Pakistan Conflict
US President Donald Trump asserted that he resolved the recent India-Pakistan conflict through trade negotiations. He mentioned discussions with leaders from both nations, asserting peace through a trade agreement. After a series of US-mediated talks, both countries agreed to a ceasefire following intense military confrontations.
In a bold claim, US President Donald Trump reiterated on Wednesday that he had 'settled' the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan, attributing the resolution to trade discussions led by his administration.
During a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump recounted talks with both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as a 'great guy,' and Pakistani officials. He suggested that the situation, which had escalated to military exchanges, was defused through US intervention.
This international mediation effort culminated in a ceasefire on May 10, following several days of aggressive cross-border missile and drone strikes between the two South Asian nations. Trump announced that after a 'long night' of US-brokered negotiations, India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate halt in hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- India
- Pakistan
- trade
- conflict
- ceasefire
- negotiation
- peace
- Modi
- Ramaphosa
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Conflict: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
Myanmar Junta Extends Ceasefire Amidst Earthquake Aftermath
Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Conflict Intensifies Over Kashmir
Escalating Tensions: India and Pakistan's Fierce Border Conflict
Drone Assault Rocks Port Sudan: Fuel Depots Torched Amidst Ongoing Conflict