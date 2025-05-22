Potential Iran Deal Progress: Trump and Netanyahu's Call
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed a potential deal with Iran, indicating progress. Additionally, they addressed the killing of two Israel embassy aides in Washington. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared these developments during a briefing.
- Country:
- United States
In a call this Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delved into discussions on a potential deal with Iran. According to the White House, President Trump is optimistic about the progress of these talks.
Alongside the discussion on the Iran deal, the leaders addressed the tragic killing of two aides from the Israel embassy in Washington. This sensitive subject formed part of the wider conversation during their call.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, when briefing reporters, emphasized the significance of these dialogues, hinting at a positive direction for U.S.-Israel relations amid regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Pleas for Peace: Iran's Influence in Indo-Pak Tensions
India's response to Pahalgam terror attack was targeted and measured: EAM Jaishankar at meeting with Iran counterpart.
Tiranga March: Traders Unite in Support of Indian Armed Forces
Pahalgam attack compelled us to respond by striking at cross-border terror infrastructure: Jaishankar at meeting with Iran counterpart.
Trump Administration Ramps Up Sanctions on Chinese Oil Refineries Over Iranian Oil Deals