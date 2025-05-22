Potential Iran Deal Progress: Trump and Netanyahu's Call

In a call this Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delved into discussions on a potential deal with Iran. According to the White House, President Trump is optimistic about the progress of these talks.

Alongside the discussion on the Iran deal, the leaders addressed the tragic killing of two aides from the Israel embassy in Washington. This sensitive subject formed part of the wider conversation during their call.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, when briefing reporters, emphasized the significance of these dialogues, hinting at a positive direction for U.S.-Israel relations amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)