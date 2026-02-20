Left Menu

Stocks Dip Amid Mixed Economic Data and U.S.-Iran Tension

U.S. stocks declined slightly on Thursday due to mixed economic data and Walmart's bleak forecast. Concerns over a potential U.S.-Iran military conflict drove oil prices up. While jobless claims dipped, global stock markets showed mixed performances. The dollar rose amid solid jobless claims data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:38 IST
Stocks Dip Amid Mixed Economic Data and U.S.-Iran Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. equities saw a decline on Thursday, influenced by mixed economic data and a less optimistic forecast from Walmart, while tensions between the U.S. and Iran propelled oil prices higher. All major U.S. stock indexes took a downturn, mirroring a similar trend in European markets and counteracting a recent winning streak.

Investors grappled with economic indicators suggesting labor market stability but faced the ongoing dilemma of transitioning away from mega-cap tech stocks. This uncertainty was underscored by a record goods deficit in U.S. trade data, even as imports surged amidst imposed tariffs.

The persistent tension in the Middle East, specifically concerns over a U.S.-Iran conflict, remains a key factor for commodities like oil and gold. The dollar edged upward due to favorable jobless claims data and divided perspectives in the U.S. Federal Reserve about potential interest rate cuts, reflecting a cautious economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

Uttarakhand Courts Tighten Security Amid Bomb Threats

 India
2
Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation Days

Celebrating Statehood: Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh Mark Their Foundation D...

 India
3
Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

Fadnavis Advocates AI Revolution for Agriculture Amidst Global Challenges

 India
4
Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

Eden Devprayag: Kolkata's Premier Riverside Retreat Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026