Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Leads Diplomatic Outreach Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism

A delegation led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has embarked on a five-nation tour to address international concerns over Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The team will meet with officials in Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain as part of India's diplomatic outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 00:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic move, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, accompanied by a multi-party delegation of Members of Parliament, arrived in Russia on Thursday night. Their mission is to highlight the issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, amplified by last month's Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

Upon their arrival at Domodedovo International Airport, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials. They are scheduled to hold discussions with members of the Russian Duma and foreign ministry officials, as well as consultations with local think-tank experts.

The next destination on their itinerary is Slovenia, followed by visits to Greece, Latvia, and Spain. This tour is a part of India's diplomatic initiative to raise global awareness and warning of considering any acts of cross-border terrorism as acts of war against India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of a "new normal".

