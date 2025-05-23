Kanimozhi Karunanidhi Leads Diplomatic Outreach Against Pakistan-Sponsored Terrorism
A delegation led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has embarked on a five-nation tour to address international concerns over Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. The team will meet with officials in Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain as part of India's diplomatic outreach.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a significant diplomatic move, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, accompanied by a multi-party delegation of Members of Parliament, arrived in Russia on Thursday night. Their mission is to highlight the issue of Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism, amplified by last month's Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.
Upon their arrival at Domodedovo International Airport, the delegation was warmly welcomed by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials. They are scheduled to hold discussions with members of the Russian Duma and foreign ministry officials, as well as consultations with local think-tank experts.
The next destination on their itinerary is Slovenia, followed by visits to Greece, Latvia, and Spain. This tour is a part of India's diplomatic initiative to raise global awareness and warning of considering any acts of cross-border terrorism as acts of war against India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of a "new normal".
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: North Korea's Missile Launch and Alliance with Russia
Ukraine's Airforce Responds to Fresh Russian Bombings
Ceasefire or Charade? The Ongoing Ukraine-Russia Conflict
Russian Air Strikes Hit Sumy During Ceasefire
North Korea's Missile Escalation and Russian Ties: A Looming Threat