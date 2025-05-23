Trump's Fundraising Power: Cashing In On Influence
Donald Trump has raised over USD 600 million in political donations post-presidency, aiming for USD 1 billion to maintain his influence in the Republican Party. Despite being barred from re-election, Trump is actively fundraising for future elections, seeking to hold power through strategic endorsements and hefty campaign financing.
Donald Trump, amid engaging in numerous executive actions and international trips, is actively swelling his political coffers.
The former president has amassed upwards of USD 600 million in donations with the ambition to hit the USD 1 billion mark, all to assert his influence in the upcoming midterm elections.
While historically resistant to traditional fundraising, Trump's current moves draw him deeper into election-stumping endeavors, reinforcing his position as a major Republican kingmaker through strategic donations and extensive campaign planning.
