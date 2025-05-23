Trump's Fundraising Power: Cashing In On Influence

Donald Trump, amid engaging in numerous executive actions and international trips, is actively swelling his political coffers.

The former president has amassed upwards of USD 600 million in donations with the ambition to hit the USD 1 billion mark, all to assert his influence in the upcoming midterm elections.

While historically resistant to traditional fundraising, Trump's current moves draw him deeper into election-stumping endeavors, reinforcing his position as a major Republican kingmaker through strategic donations and extensive campaign planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)