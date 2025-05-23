Left Menu

Normalization of Hate: White Nationalist Influence in U.S. Politics

The Southern Poverty Law Center's 2024 report reveals a 5% drop in hate groups, not due to declining influence, but normalization in mainstream discourse. Their beliefs, such as anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, infiltrate politics and education. The report highlights increased anti-government and male supremacist groups amid a historic political backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-05-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 03:52 IST
Normalization of Hate: White Nationalist Influence in U.S. Politics
In a 2024 assessment, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) observes a slight decline in the number of hate and anti-government groups across the U.S., attributing this decrease to the normalization of extremist beliefs in mainstream politics and discourse.

The report indicates that advocacy against diversity, book bans, and drag story hour protests have allowed such ideologies to permeate politics and education, rather than indicate an actual reduction in extremist influence.

Significantly, while the number of white nationalist groups fell from a high of 1,021 in 2018 to 533 in 2023, the number of male supremacist groups has increased, identifying a strategic realignment in a U.S. political climate that saw the historic candidacy of a woman of color for a major party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

