APCC Chief YS Sharmila Challenges VSP Privatization

YS Sharmila, President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has launched a scathing critique against the ruling Telugu Desam Party-led Andhra Pradesh government over its alleged plans to privatize the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Sharmila, condemning the decision from the central government, declared that the Congress party would resist until the end to preserve the plant.

In her address to ANI, Sharmila detailed her participation in an indefinite strike to protest the termination of 2,000 VSP employees, many of whom lost their jobs despite having previously donated their land for the plant's construction. She accused the ruling BJP of intentionally driving the plant into financial loss to facilitate its privatization.

Sharmila, intensifying her stance, highlighted the shift in the VSP's fortunes, pointing out that it was once generating a Rs 1,000 crore profit but now bears a massive Rs 28,000 crore debt. During a press briefing in Vijayawada, she criticized the state government's support for the central government's privatization strategy, vowing relentless opposition from the Congress party.

(With inputs from agencies.)