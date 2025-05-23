North Korea's Naval Launch Debacle: Inside the Controversy

North Korea is seeking accountability for the disastrous launch of its second naval destroyer, downplaying damage claims that met immediate skepticism from the international community. State media reported only superficial harm, but satellite images suggest otherwise, showing severe damage and submerged sections.

Leader Kim Jong Un expressed outrage, attributing the failure to 'criminal negligence' and promising those responsible will face consequences. Observers doubt the state's repair timeline of 10 days, suggesting more substantial damages, including engine room flooding and hull breaches.

The failed launch has implications beyond immediate military capabilities, potentially impacting North Korea's defense science sector long-term. Experts warn that if scientists bear the brunt of responsibility, it could stifle technological progress, prioritizing political control over technical innovation in North Korea.

