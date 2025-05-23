High Stakes in Rome: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations

In a critical round of negotiations, representatives from Iran and the United States have gathered in Rome to discuss Iran's contentious nuclear program. The discussions, now in their fifth session, have focused heavily on uranium enrichment as the key point of contention between the two parties.

US officials, including President Donald Trump, maintain a firm stance that Iran must cease uranium enrichment to reach any agreement that might lift sanctions crippling Iran's economy. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, insists that stopping enrichment is a deal-breaker. The United States is represented by Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, while Oman mediates as a trusted intermediary.

Time is of the essence in these talks, with pressure mounting from Iran's escalating internal struggles and US-imposed sanctions. Meanwhile, Trump's administration has threatened military action, further escalating tensions as both sides navigate a path toward a potential agreement.

