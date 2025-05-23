King Charles III's Unprecedented Sovereignty Signal in Canada

King Charles III is making a historic visit to Canada to deliver a critical message: Canada is a sovereign nation, distinct from its southern neighbor, the United States. This visit follows remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting the possible annexation of Canada by the US.

Prime Minister Mark Carney extended an invitation to the king to deliver the speech from the throne, setting the legislative agenda as Canada's Parliament reopens. The king's presence marks a rare instance of a monarch giving this address in Canada, something last performed by Queen Elizabeth II in 1977.

Historian Robert Bothwell notes that this visit serves as a symbolic gesture of solidarity and identity for Canadians. Despite varied opinions, particularly in French-speaking Quebec, King Charles III's visit underscores Canada's historical ties and distinct national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)