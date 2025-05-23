India's Path to 2047: Building a Developed Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, emphasizing the pivotal role of Indian states in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047' theme aims for states to craft inclusive vision documents that align with national priorities while remaining grounded in local realities, setting ambitious yet realistic targets.

The meeting serves as a vital platform for discussing development challenges and promoting data-driven processes, sustainable employment, and entrepreneurship across the nation, guiding India's progress under 'Team India'.

(With inputs from agencies.)