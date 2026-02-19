Left Menu

Team India's Depth Shines in T20 World Cup Victories

Former bowling coach Paras Mhambrey praises India's comprehensive victories in the T20 World Cup, as different players step up to the plate. Mhambrey highlights the team's depth and adaptability as they charge into the Super Eights, emphasizing the significance of their all-around performances and readiness for future challenges.

Updated: 19-02-2026 19:06 IST
Former Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lauded India's outstanding performance in the T20 World Cup, highlighting the team's triumphs achieved through depth and teamwork. He noted that four different players have earned Player of the Match, reflective of the squad's versatility.

India, having won four consecutive matches, advanced to the Super Eights after topping Group A. Mhambrey emphasized that the challenges faced have fortified the team, ensuring they're well-prepared for the intense phases ahead in the tournament.

Underlining the significance of collective effort, Mhambrey pointed to instances like India's projected loss to the US before an impressive recovery, and cautioned teams like Australia, upset by Zimbabwe, against complacency. He characterized the T20 World Cup as a fiercely competitive tournament with several strong contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

