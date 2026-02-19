Team India's Depth Shines in T20 World Cup Victories

Former Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lauded India's outstanding performance in the T20 World Cup, highlighting the team's triumphs achieved through depth and teamwork. He noted that four different players have earned Player of the Match, reflective of the squad's versatility.

India, having won four consecutive matches, advanced to the Super Eights after topping Group A. Mhambrey emphasized that the challenges faced have fortified the team, ensuring they're well-prepared for the intense phases ahead in the tournament.

Underlining the significance of collective effort, Mhambrey pointed to instances like India's projected loss to the US before an impressive recovery, and cautioned teams like Australia, upset by Zimbabwe, against complacency. He characterized the T20 World Cup as a fiercely competitive tournament with several strong contenders.

