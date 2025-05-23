Left Menu

Hero's Welcome for BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw: A Return to Joy

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was warmly welcomed upon his return to his hometown in West Bengal after being released by Pakistan Rangers. His arrival was celebrated by his family and community, highlighting the emotional reunion and his dedication as a paramilitary personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:54 IST
Hero's Welcome for BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw: A Return to Joy
Purnam Kumar Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan, received overwhelming support and excitement upon returning to his home in West Bengal's Hooghly district, following his release by Pakistan Rangers. The joyous event marked the end of a three-week ordeal after Shaw crossed into Pakistani territory unintentionally.

His homecoming was celebrated by family members and local residents, showcasing national pride and relief. Earlier that day, Shaw was greeted with chants of patriotism upon arriving at Howrah station, where emotional reunions unfolded amidst tight security due to the large crowd.

His wife, Rajani Shaw, expressed immense pride, reflecting on Shaw's contributions to national security. The return of this 'valiant son' not only brought festivities to the area but also reinstated faith in the dedication of the nation's paramilitary forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025