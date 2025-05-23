Hero's Welcome for BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw: A Return to Joy
BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was warmly welcomed upon his return to his hometown in West Bengal after being released by Pakistan Rangers. His arrival was celebrated by his family and community, highlighting the emotional reunion and his dedication as a paramilitary personnel.
- Country:
- India
Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan, received overwhelming support and excitement upon returning to his home in West Bengal's Hooghly district, following his release by Pakistan Rangers. The joyous event marked the end of a three-week ordeal after Shaw crossed into Pakistani territory unintentionally.
His homecoming was celebrated by family members and local residents, showcasing national pride and relief. Earlier that day, Shaw was greeted with chants of patriotism upon arriving at Howrah station, where emotional reunions unfolded amidst tight security due to the large crowd.
His wife, Rajani Shaw, expressed immense pride, reflecting on Shaw's contributions to national security. The return of this 'valiant son' not only brought festivities to the area but also reinstated faith in the dedication of the nation's paramilitary forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
