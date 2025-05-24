Possible Alliance: Shiv Sena and MNS for the Marathi Manoos

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday the party's open stance towards forming an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, for the benefit of the Marathi community.

Recent statements from estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have fueled speculation of a potential reconciliation, aiming to overlook minor disagreements in favor of collaboration supporting 'Marathi manoos' (Marathi-speaking people), ending nearly two decades of separation.

This potential alliance carries significant weight as local body elections in key Maharashtra cities approach. However, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande insists on a concrete proposal from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to avoid past issues of 'betrayal,' crucial for Raj Thackeray's decision-making.

