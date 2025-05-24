Left Menu

Possible Alliance: Shiv Sena and MNS for the Marathi Manoos

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed openness to an alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS for the Marathi people's benefit. Estranged Thackeray cousins hint at reconciliation, spurred by impending local elections. MNS awaits a substantial proposal, citing past betrayals as hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:51 IST
Possible Alliance: Shiv Sena and MNS for the Marathi Manoos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday the party's open stance towards forming an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, for the benefit of the Marathi community.

Recent statements from estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have fueled speculation of a potential reconciliation, aiming to overlook minor disagreements in favor of collaboration supporting 'Marathi manoos' (Marathi-speaking people), ending nearly two decades of separation.

This potential alliance carries significant weight as local body elections in key Maharashtra cities approach. However, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande insists on a concrete proposal from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to avoid past issues of 'betrayal,' crucial for Raj Thackeray's decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025