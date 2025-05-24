Possible Alliance: Shiv Sena and MNS for the Marathi Manoos
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed openness to an alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS for the Marathi people's benefit. Estranged Thackeray cousins hint at reconciliation, spurred by impending local elections. MNS awaits a substantial proposal, citing past betrayals as hurdles.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday the party's open stance towards forming an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, for the benefit of the Marathi community.
Recent statements from estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray have fueled speculation of a potential reconciliation, aiming to overlook minor disagreements in favor of collaboration supporting 'Marathi manoos' (Marathi-speaking people), ending nearly two decades of separation.
This potential alliance carries significant weight as local body elections in key Maharashtra cities approach. However, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande insists on a concrete proposal from the Shiv Sena (UBT) to avoid past issues of 'betrayal,' crucial for Raj Thackeray's decision-making.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Launches Probe into Nagpur Forest Land Scam
Maharashtra's Doctors on High Alert Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra Join Forces for World's Largest Groundwater Recharge
Maharashtra on High Alert: Security Bolstered After Cross-Border Tensions
Maharashtra on High Alert: Counteracting Threats with Precision