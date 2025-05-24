Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pledges Support to Shelling Victims in Poonch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met victims of recent cross-border shelling in Poonch, highlighting their plight as a "big tragedy." Gandhi promised to raise awareness of their suffering at the national level. This visit came after India's strikes in Pakistan triggered retaliatory attacks, causing numerous civilian casualties.

Updated: 24-05-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:06 IST
In a poignant gesture of solidarity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, to meet victims and families affected by devastating cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops. Rahil Gandhi remarked on the severe human cost, describing the situation as a "big tragedy."

Gandhi's visit included interactions with families who lost loved ones, as well as those who faced significant damage to their homes and lives. With tears in their eyes and stories of loss, the affected appealed to Gandhi to advocate on their behalf at the national level, a promise he committed to fulfill.

The visit follows intense cross-border skirmishes instigated by India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror hubs in Pakistan. The resulting artillery exchanges claimed numerous civilian lives and displaced thousands. Gandhi emphasized the importance of a united India to withstand threats to peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

