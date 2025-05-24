Left Menu

Timeless Political Dynasties: The Unyielding Pawars and Thackerays

Raj Thackeray declares that despite attempts to eradicate them, the influential Pawar and Thackeray political brands remain enduring and vital in Maharashtra. Highlighting the impactful legacy of his forefathers, Thackeray emphasizes their resilience amid political shifts and ongoing efforts to diminish their presence in the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:29 IST
Timeless Political Dynasties: The Unyielding Pawars and Thackerays
  • Country:
  • India

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), firmly stated that attempts to extinguish the Pawar and Thackeray political brands have been futile. Speaking at a Marathi news portal event in Pune, Thackeray stressed the enduring significance of these surnames in Maharashtra politics.

Referencing the powerful legacy of his grandfather Prabhodankar Thackeray and the influential mark made by his father Shrikant Thackeray in music, he asserted their brands' imperishable nature. He assured that even as political leadership evolves, the brands' essence will persist, resisting extinction.

Thackeray's remarks come amid speculation of reconciliation with cousin Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, following the dramatic political splits of Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in recent years. The Maharashtra politics landscape dramatically shifted, impacting the alliances and electoral performance in the 2024 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

