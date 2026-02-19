Supreme Court Condemns 'Cruelty of Highest Order' in Matrimonial Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the removal of infant twins from their mother as 'cruelty of the highest order.' The separation was enacted by their father amidst a matrimonial dispute, drawing severe criticism from a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.

The children, now one and a half years old, were removed from their mother's care at just six months. The apex court underlined that the welfare of such young children is paramount, emphasizing that no alternative can replace a mother's care.

A hearing was scheduled for both estranged parents to present themselves with their children. The court also addressed allegations against the husband of alcoholism and further directed him to disclose the financial maintenance provided for his wife and twins.

(With inputs from agencies.)