Supreme Court Condemns 'Cruelty of Highest Order' in Matrimonial Case

The Supreme Court sharply criticized a husband for separating six-month-old twins from their mother, labeling it as 'cruelty of the highest order.' The court emphasized the importance of the children's welfare and ordered both parents to appear in court with the twins on the next hearing date.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the removal of infant twins from their mother as 'cruelty of the highest order.' The separation was enacted by their father amidst a matrimonial dispute, drawing severe criticism from a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria.

The children, now one and a half years old, were removed from their mother's care at just six months. The apex court underlined that the welfare of such young children is paramount, emphasizing that no alternative can replace a mother's care.

A hearing was scheduled for both estranged parents to present themselves with their children. The court also addressed allegations against the husband of alcoholism and further directed him to disclose the financial maintenance provided for his wife and twins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

