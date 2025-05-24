Uttar Pradesh Pledges Robust Support for 'Developed India by 2047'

In a pivotal move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged the state's support to the national initiative aiming for a 'Developed India by 2047'.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's commitment to this vision.

Highlighting the state's strategic role, Adityanath shared on social media how Uttar Pradesh, guided by the Prime Minister, will contribute as an integral member of 'Team India' towards achieving a 'Developed State' by 2047.

