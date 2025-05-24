Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Pledges Robust Support for 'Developed India by 2047'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed the state's dedication to India's development goals at the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting. Held in New Delhi, the meeting focused on envisioning 'Viksit Bharat@2047'. Adityanath hailed Uttar Pradesh's crucial role in this national agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Pledges Robust Support for 'Developed India by 2047'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged the state's support to the national initiative aiming for a 'Developed India by 2047'.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath emphasized Uttar Pradesh's commitment to this vision.

Highlighting the state's strategic role, Adityanath shared on social media how Uttar Pradesh, guided by the Prime Minister, will contribute as an integral member of 'Team India' towards achieving a 'Developed State' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025