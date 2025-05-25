Indian Parliamentary Delegation Emphasizes Unity in Guyana Visit

An Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is set to visit Guyana from this Sunday, reaffirming India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Over three days, the lawmakers will engage with Guyana's leadership, media, and the Indian diaspora emphasizing messages of unity and collective resolve against terrorism.

The delegation will also participate in Guyana's 50th Independence Day celebrations in Berbice, further strengthening bilateral relations between the nations.