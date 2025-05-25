Left Menu

Indian Parliamentary Delegation Emphasizes Unity in Guyana Visit

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, visits Guyana to convey India's stance against terrorism and partake in its 50th Independence Day celebrations. They engage with local leadership, media, and the Indian diaspora, promoting unity and brotherhood amidst their anti-terrorism message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 25-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 10:37 IST
Indian Parliamentary Delegation Emphasizes Unity in Guyana Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

An Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is set to visit Guyana from this Sunday, reaffirming India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Over three days, the lawmakers will engage with Guyana's leadership, media, and the Indian diaspora emphasizing messages of unity and collective resolve against terrorism.

The delegation will also participate in Guyana's 50th Independence Day celebrations in Berbice, further strengthening bilateral relations between the nations.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025