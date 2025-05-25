Indian Parliamentary Delegation Emphasizes Unity in Guyana Visit
An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, visits Guyana to convey India's stance against terrorism and partake in its 50th Independence Day celebrations. They engage with local leadership, media, and the Indian diaspora, promoting unity and brotherhood amidst their anti-terrorism message.
An Indian parliamentary delegation, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is set to visit Guyana from this Sunday, reaffirming India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.
Over three days, the lawmakers will engage with Guyana's leadership, media, and the Indian diaspora emphasizing messages of unity and collective resolve against terrorism.
The delegation will also participate in Guyana's 50th Independence Day celebrations in Berbice, further strengthening bilateral relations between the nations.
